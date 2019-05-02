Starbucks coffee press recalled

WSIL -- Starbucks is recalling its Bodum + Starbucks Recycled Coffee Presses due to a laceration hazard.

The company says that the plunger knob in the coffee press can break, exposing the metal rod which can pose a laceration hazard.

If you have one of these, do not bring it back to the store. You should call Starbucks at 888-843-0245 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for information on how to return your coffee press and receive a refund.

You can click here for the specific SKU information related to the recall.

The presses were sold at Starbucks stores nationwide and online at Starbucks.com from November 2016 through January 2019 for about $20.