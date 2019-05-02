Starbucks coffee press recalled

FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Drivers are urged to avoid Interstate 57 near West Frankfort.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Drivers are urged to avoid Interstate 57 near West Frankfort.
NEW YORK (AP) - "The Mueller Report" is now officially a best-seller.
NEW YORK (AP) - "The Mueller Report" is now officially a best-seller.
WSIL -- Starbucks is recalling its Bodum + Starbucks Recycled Coffee Presses due to a laceration hazard.
WSIL -- Starbucks is recalling its Bodum + Starbucks Recycled Coffee Presses due to a laceration hazard.
WSIL -- Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca in Star Wars, has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 74.
WSIL -- Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca in Star Wars, has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 74.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- The US Army Corps of Engineers declared a state of emergency in the areas near the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- The US Army Corps of Engineers declared a state of emergency in the areas near the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky until 10 p.m. Thursday.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky until 10 p.m. Thursday.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- WSIL-TV is proud to announce the addition of three new channels available free over-the-air.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- WSIL-TV is proud to announce the addition of three new channels available free over-the-air.
As rain continues across the area, we're continuing to monitor the chance for a few storms later this evening.
As rain continues across the area, we're continuing to monitor the chance for a few storms later this evening.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Trooper Christopher Lambert died in January when he was hit by a vehicle while he directed traffic during a snow storm near a crash on I-294 near Northbrook.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Trooper Christopher Lambert died in January when he was hit by a vehicle while he directed traffic during a snow storm near a crash on I-294 near Northbrook.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- One person was taken to a hospital, after being shot multiple times.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- One person was taken to a hospital, after being shot multiple times.