Ex-girlfriend of murder suspect testifies against him

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The underage ex-girlfriend of a murder suspect took the stand Thursday and talked about the months leading up to a deadly shooting, saying she felt scared and threatened as she testified.

Javon Trott was shot and killed in Carbondale in March 2017. Prosecutors believe Jarrell Pullen killed Trott out of jealousy because he believed the minor was sleeping with Trott, who was 19 at the time.

She was 15 when Trott died. Pullen was 22.

Investigators spent part of the day piecing together their "volatile" relationship through hundreds of text and Facebook messages in the months leading up to the shooting.

"There was more than a brother-sister relationship," Carbondale Police detective Brooke Lam said. "It was definitely a sexual relationship."

Now 17, the girl took the stand later in the day. She said Pullen thought she was in a relationship with Trott and was jealous, even though Trott was like a brother to her.

She admitted to having a sexual relationship with Pullen and said she was scared to talk about it, at which point a bailiff tossed out one of Pullen's family members out of the court room.

"It's time to go, come on now," Pulled said as he stood up in the middle of the girl's testimony before another bailiff confronted him and he sat back down.



Pullen spoke up during several parts of the testimony after that, telling the State's Attorney Mike Carr to "shut up" at one point.

He also accused the minor of lying when she said she wasn't with Trott and claimed the prosecutor told her what to say on the stand.

Pullen also asked to leave the courtroom as Carr called investigators to the stand to go over messages Pullen sent to various people.

"It just pisses me off so I want to leave the courtroom," Pullen said.

The messages showed Pullen was regularly accusing the minor of sleeping with other men in the months leading up to Trott's shooting.

The minor was the last witness to testify Thursday. Carr wanted to call another investigator to the stand after her but Judge Ralph Bloodworth decided to end proceedings for the day and have the investigator testify Friday morning.

