Ex-girlfriend of murder suspect testifies against him

The tornado watch issued for counties in Western Kentucky has been canceled by The National Weather Service.
The tornado watch issued for counties in Western Kentucky has been canceled by The National Weather Service.
AUSTIN, Texas (ABC) -- A lawmaker has filed a bill that would ban Texans from using food stamps to buy junk food.
AUSTIN, Texas (ABC) -- A lawmaker has filed a bill that would ban Texans from using food stamps to buy junk food.
WSIL -- There will be a heightened police presence at the Frankfort Community High School (FCHS) in West Frankfort on Friday, May 3.
WSIL -- There will be a heightened police presence at the Frankfort Community High School (FCHS) in West Frankfort on Friday, May 3.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The National Weather Service has continued a Tornado Watch for portions of Western Kentucky until 10 p.m. Thursday.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The National Weather Service has continued a Tornado Watch for portions of Western Kentucky until 10 p.m. Thursday.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The underage ex-girlfriend of a murder suspect took the stand Thursday and talked about the months leading up to a deadly shooting, saying she felt scared and threatened as she testified.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The underage ex-girlfriend of a murder suspect took the stand Thursday and talked about the months leading up to a deadly shooting, saying she felt scared and threatened as she testified.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Drivers are urged to avoid Interstate 57 near West Frankfort.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Drivers are urged to avoid Interstate 57 near West Frankfort.
NEW YORK (AP) - "The Mueller Report" is now officially a best-seller.
NEW YORK (AP) - "The Mueller Report" is now officially a best-seller.
WSIL -- Starbucks is recalling its Bodum + Starbucks Recycled Coffee Presses due to a laceration hazard.
WSIL -- Starbucks is recalling its Bodum + Starbucks Recycled Coffee Presses due to a laceration hazard.
WSIL -- Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca in Star Wars, has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 74.
WSIL -- Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca in Star Wars, has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 74.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- The US Army Corps of Engineers declared a state of emergency in the areas near the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- The US Army Corps of Engineers declared a state of emergency in the areas near the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers.