Regional university presidents endorse Bevin's pension plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The presidents of several regional universities in Kentucky are urging lawmakers to support a pension proposal drafted by Gov. Matt Bevin's administration.

A letter dated Thursday says the governor's proposal provides "meaningful reform" while preserving "institutional choice."

Bevin is expected to call lawmakers back to the Capitol to consider a pension bill aimed at giving relief to regional universities and many agencies facing surging pension costs.

The letter was signed by the presidents of Western Kentucky University, Eastern Kentucky University, Murray State University, Morehead State University and Northern Kentucky University.

Also signing it were the presidents of the Council on Postsecondary Education and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

It comes a day after the advocacy group Kentucky Government Retirees called the proposal "bad funding policy" and urged lawmakers to reject it.

