Due to flooding multiple roads closed in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- The US Army Corps of Engineers declared a state of emergency in the areas near the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers.

Jeff Denny, an engineer with the Alexander County Highway Department, says flooding from the Mississippi River started a few months ago. The river is expected to rise another six feet over the next several days.

"We've got a few residents that have been boating for two months it's been a pretty big burden to them," said Denny.

And, with more rain in our forecast, road crews are working overtime.

"A lot of the times you feel like your just spinning your wheels of you know you go check a road clear the debris off you can open it back up and then three days later you're closing the same road," said Denny.

The rising waters have forced crews to shut down multiple roads.

Denny explains, "We've been trying to make emergency repairs as we kinda can get into places, just [be]cause we know the river is coming back again."

He adds the flooding is also becoming a financial burden on the county. Officials with the Highway Department says there's not much anyone can do right now, but to hope mother nature gives them a break.