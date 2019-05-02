Tornado Watch Issued for parts of SEMO and WKY - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Tornado Watch Issued for parts of SEMO and WKY

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky until 10 p.m. Thursday. Stay with the News 3 Weather Team to stay updated. 

Chief Meteorologist Jim Rasor will have an update tonight at 5,6, and 10 p.m. on WSIL-TV. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • 'Multiple fatalities' in I-57 crash

    Thursday, May 2 2019 6:30 PM EDT2019-05-02 22:30:01 GMT
    Credit: Wanda JewellCredit: Wanda Jewell
    Credit: Wanda JewellCredit: Wanda Jewell

    FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Drivers are urged to avoid Interstate 57 near West Frankfort. 

    FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Drivers are urged to avoid Interstate 57 near West Frankfort. 

  • WSIL announces new channel lineup

    WSIL announces new channel lineup

    Thursday, May 2 2019 6:22 PM EDT2019-05-02 22:22:14 GMT

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- WSIL-TV is proud to announce the addition of three new channels available free over-the-air.

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- WSIL-TV is proud to announce the addition of three new channels available free over-the-air.

  • Tornado Watch Issued for parts of SEMO and WKY

    Tornado Watch Issued for parts of SEMO and WKY

    Thursday, May 2 2019 6:00 PM EDT2019-05-02 22:00:15 GMT

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky until 10 p.m. Thursday.

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky until 10 p.m. Thursday.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.