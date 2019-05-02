Nets D'Angelo Russell issued summons for marijuana - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Nets D'Angelo Russell issued summons for marijuana

NEW YORK (AP) - Brooklyn Nets All-Star D'Angelo Russell was detained at LaGuardia Airport after a small amount of marijuana was found in his luggage by TSA personnel.

A spokeswoman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Russell was issued a summons for possession of less than 50 grams of marijuana and released. It happened Wednesday night.

Newsday says the former No. 2 pick then flew to Louisville, Kentucky, where his father lives.

The Nets said in a statement they "have been made aware of the situation" and "are in the process of gathering more information at this time."

The 23-year-old Russell had a breakout season, leading the Nets to their first playoff berth since 2014. He was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team in February.

