General Motors discusses expansion plan with state leaders

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - General Motors officials have met with Gov. Mike Parson and others about a possible $1 billion expansion of its truck and van plant in Wentzville.

The group met Thursday behind closed doors about the project, which GM said would include an unspecified number of new jobs. The company did not announce any more details about the plan.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Missouri is competing with other states of the expansion project. It is unclear what the company is seeking or the potential cost to taxpayers.

Parson said nothing is final but the deal would likely require a combination of infrastructure spending, tax incentives and subsidies.

Any deal would require approval from the Legislature, which is about to begin its final two weeks of this year's session.

