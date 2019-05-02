Ex-St. Louis County executive to plead guilty to corruption - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ex-St. Louis County executive to plead guilty to corruption

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The U.S. attorney's office says the former top elected official in St. Louis County is set to plead guilty to corruption charges.

A spokeswoman says Steve Stenger will plead guilty Friday to all charges in the indictment that was announced Monday - bribery, mail fraud and theft of honest services. The Democrat resigned this week.

Stenger's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, would confirm only that a hearing is scheduled and declined further comment.

Stenger could face up to 20 years in prison on each count.

The indictment accused Stenger of trading political favors for campaign contributions. Stenger was elected to his second term as county executive in November. He resigned within about an hour of the indictment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.