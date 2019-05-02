Pro-Edelen group launches attack ad against Beshear - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pro-Edelen group launches attack ad against Beshear

Posted: Updated:

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A group with ties to Adam Edelen has unleashed the first TV attack ad in Kentucky's Democratic primary for governor. The ad says Andy Beshear benefited from deep-pocketed corporate donors including the manufacturer of the powerful painkiller OxyContin.

Beshear's campaign fired back Thursday, noting Beshear has sued opioid makers and distributors as the state's attorney general. His campaign depicts the ad as a sign of desperation among Edelen supporters less than three weeks before Kentucky's primary election.

The ad comes from a political action committee mostly bankrolled by people closely associated with Edelen and running mate Gill Holland.

Beshear and Edelen are seeking the Democratic nomination along with state House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins and frequent candidate Geoff Young. Beshear, the son of former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear, has long been seen as the front-runner.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.