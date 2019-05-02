Trial starts for man charged in Los Angeles, Chicago deaths

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Opening statements have begun in the Los Angeles murder trial of an air conditioning repairman charged with the stabbing deaths of two women and a suburban Chicago teenager for sexual gratification.

Michael Gargiulo's trial began Thursday with prosecutors outlining the California cases for jurors.

The 43-year-old Gargiulo has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and an attempted-murder charge stemming from attacks in the Los Angeles area between 2001 and 2008, including the death of actor Ashton Kutcher's former girlfriend, 22-year-old Ashley Ellerin.

Gargiulo was arrested in 2008 after DNA evidence linked him to the killings. He was subsequently separately charged with killing a 17-year-old Glenview, Illinois, girl whose father found her fatally stabbed on their family's doorstep, house key still in hand.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

