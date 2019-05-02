Emails show Missouri lobbyist's efforts to help expelled son - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Emails show Missouri lobbyist's efforts to help expelled son

Posted: Updated:

By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Emails obtained by The Associated Press show a Missouri lobbyist suggested pushing the idea that the real problem on college campuses is not rape but women regretting casual sex.

Richard McIntosh was working worked to advance legislation to help students like his son who have been disciplined for sex-discrimination complaints.

A bill sponsor has said McIntosh told him that his son was expelled for a Title IX complaint. Title IX bars sex-based discrimination in education, including harassment and assault.

McIntosh suggested that "a couple of shots at the rape equals regret wouldn't hurt" in an email to a lawmaker before a February hearing on the legislation. The proposals appear unlikely to pass this year.

McIntosh has declined to comment when asked by AP about his son's expulsion.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.