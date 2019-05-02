Loaded guns found in man's luggage at Newark airport - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Loaded guns found in man's luggage at Newark airport

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Newark airport officials say a man had two loaded guns in his carry-on bag and now he faces several weapons charges.

Transportation Security Administration officials say agents at Newark Liberty International Airport found a .38-caliber revolver loaded with six bullets and a .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun loaded with 12 bullets at the Terminal C checkpoint Wednesday. They say both firearms had a bullet in the chamber.

Port Authority police arrested the Versailles, Kentucky, man and charged him with multiple weapons offenses. His name has not been disclosed.

Seven guns have now been seized at Newark Liberty this year.

