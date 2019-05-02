Carbondale Police investigating overnight shooting

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- One person was taken to a hospital, after being shot multiple times.

Around 2:23 a.m., May 2, Carbondale Officers responded to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane in reference to reports of gunshots.

Police found a victim with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment and is not being identified.

At this time, the only suspect description available is a short and stocky black man. The investigation is currently active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carbondale Police at (618) 457-3200 or call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677).