U.S. Army Corps of Engineers activates flood fight teams

CAIRO (WSIL) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has declared a state of emergency in areas near the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers.

Forecasts call for the river gage at Cape Girardeau to rise above 43 feet on May 5.

The river gage at Cairo is expected to rise above 49 feet on May 6 and above 52 feet on May 8. That's above the Army Corps' Phase II activation level.

The Army Corps will be monitoring the situation in the Cairo area beginning Thursday with a "flood fight team" expected to arrive Sunday. The team helps provide technical assistance, supplies and equipment to local communities.

Crews will also be monitoring flooding in the Missouri and Reelfoot Obion Area next week.