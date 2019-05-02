Name of Illinois trooper killed in crash added to memorial

FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Drivers are urged to avoid Interstate 57 Northbound near West Frankfort.
As rain continues across the area, we're continuing to monitor the chance for a few storms later this evening.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Trooper Christopher Lambert died in January when he was hit by a vehicle while he directed traffic during a snow storm near a crash on I-294 near Northbrook.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- One person was taken to a hospital, after being shot multiple times.
CAIRO (WSIL) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has declared a state of emergency in areas near the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- WSIL-TV is proud to announce the addition of three new channels available free over-the-air.
WSIL -- Multiple rounds of storms are expected through the day Thursday with heavy rain, lightning, and possibly a couple strong storms.
BENTON (WSIL) -- The Benton-West City Chamber of Commerce is celebrating this week with the annual Rend Lake Water Festival.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Higher than average cancer rates, tobacco use, obesity and barriers to health care. Those are some health issues that southern Illinoisans face.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A man wanted in connection with vehicle thefts in Williamson County has been taken into custody.
