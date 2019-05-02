Name of Illinois trooper killed in crash added to memorial

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The name of an Illinois State Police trooper killed in the line of duty has been added to a memorial wall at police headquarters in Springfield.

Trooper Christopher Lambert died in January when he was hit by a vehicle while he directed traffic during a snow storm near a crash on I-294 near Northbrook.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Acting ISP Director Brendan Kelly joined Lambert's family members for a ceremony Wednesday for a ceremony at ISP Memorial Park.

Pritzker said it was a recognition "not just of his sacrifice but a lifetime of service that preceded it."

The 34-year-old Army veteran is survived by his wife and daughter. Pritzker says Lambert put himself in harm's way to protect his fellow citizens "up to the very end."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.