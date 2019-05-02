Rend Lake Water Festival underway this week

BENTON (WSIL) -- The Benton-West City Chamber of Commerce is celebrating this week with the annual Rend Lake Water Festival.
BENTON (WSIL) -- The Benton-West City Chamber of Commerce is celebrating this week with the annual Rend Lake Water Festival.
WSIL -- Multiple rounds of storms are expected through the day Thursday with heavy rain, lightning, and possibly a couple strong storms.
WSIL -- Multiple rounds of storms are expected through the day Thursday with heavy rain, lightning, and possibly a couple strong storms.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Higher than average cancer rates, tobacco use, obesity and barriers to health care. Those are some health issues that southern Illinoisans face.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Higher than average cancer rates, tobacco use, obesity and barriers to health care. Those are some health issues that southern Illinoisans face.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A man wanted in connection with vehicle thefts in Williamson County has been taken into custody.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A man wanted in connection with vehicle thefts in Williamson County has been taken into custody.
CRYSTAL LAKE (ABC) -- Documents obtained by the ABC7 I-Team in Chicago give an inside look at the Crystal Lake home owned by Joann Cunningham and Andrew Freund, Sr., who are charged with murder in the death of their son AJ Freund.
CRYSTAL LAKE (ABC) -- Documents obtained by the ABC7 I-Team in Chicago give an inside look at the Crystal Lake home owned by Joann Cunningham and Andrew Freund, Sr., who are charged with murder in the death of their son AJ Freund.
LOS ANGELES (WSIL) -- A group of movie-goers in California who watched "Avengers: Endgame" on opening night may soon be battling the measles.
LOS ANGELES (WSIL) -- A group of movie-goers in California who watched "Avengers: Endgame" on opening night may soon be battling the measles.
MARION (WSIL) -- More than a dozen students at Marion High School today signed up to join the U.S. Military.
MARION (WSIL) -- More than a dozen students at Marion High School today signed up to join the U.S. Military.
WSIL -- Burger King is hoping to raise mental health awareness this May (which is mental health awareness month) with its newest offering.
WSIL -- Burger King is hoping to raise mental health awareness this May (which is mental health awareness month) with its newest offering.
WSIL -- The longest pedestrian bridge in North America is set to open in Tennessee on May 17.
WSIL -- The longest pedestrian bridge in North America is set to open in Tennessee on May 17.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A murder suspect threatens to cause a mistrial on the first day of testimony.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A murder suspect threatens to cause a mistrial on the first day of testimony.