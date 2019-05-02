Rend Lake Water Festival underway this week - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rend Lake Water Festival underway this week

BENTON (WSIL) -- The Benton-West City Chamber of Commerce is celebrating this week with the annual Rend Lake Water Festival. The event started Wednesday night and continues through Saturday.

There will be games, rides, live music and a parade on Saturday. If weather causes any delays or cancellations, you can follow the festival on Facebook

