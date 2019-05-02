Man upset with official's indictment charged with threat - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man upset with official's indictment charged with threat

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a man who was angry with St. Louis County's former top elected official after he was indicted on corruption charges brought a gun to a government office and threatened to "shoot it up."

Thirty-four-year-old-old David Wilson is charged with making a terroristic threat and three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

St. Ann police say it happened Tuesday, one day after the county executive, Steve Stenger, resigned following charges accusing him of trading political favors for campaign donations.

Police say Wilson wasn't armed when he went to the county building but told officers he had weapons at his house. A court ordered search led them to find three guns and ammunition.

Wilson's bond is set at $100,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

