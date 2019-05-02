Multiple rounds of storms Thursday

WSIL -- Multiple rounds of storms are expected through the day Thursday with heavy rain, lightning, and possibly a couple strong storms.

The first round of storms did not produce any severe weather, but it dropped more than an inch of rain in some spots. A few areas could catch a break from the rain towards the late morning hours, but another round of storms is expected around lunchtime with yet another wave possibly in the early evening.

The risk for severe storms this afternoon and evening appears confined to parts of far southern Illinois along the Ohio River and southward into Kentucky. Large hail and damaging winds would be the main threats with any severe storms.

Heavy rain is also a concern on Thursday with localized flooding possible in areas that multiple storms track.

Stay with News 3 throughout the day for more weather updates.