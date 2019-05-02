4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

CHICAGO (AP) - Four pups of a critically endangered species of wolf have been born at Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo.

The zoo says in a news release the two male and two female red wolf pubs were born April 13 - the first new litter or red wolf pups at the zoo in nearly a decade.

Curator Dan Boehm says the arrival of the pups come at a time when scientists estimate there are fewer than 30 red wolves left in their native habitat of North Carolina.

The wolves - named for their red-tinged fur -have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting. The zoo is taking part with other zoos a Red Wolf Species Survival plan to increase the red wolf population.

