Storms moving into southern Illinois to start the day

WSIL -- A line of storms is slowly inching through southeast Missouri at the time of this writing (4:30 a.m.) and moving across the Mississippi River into southern Illinois. This line will create quite a wet morning for many in the region, especially in southwest Illinois. 

Heavy rain and frequent lightning are likely with any storms, but an isolated strong storm with hail and gusty winds can't be ruled out.

It sets the stage for a stormy Thursday. Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on storm chances on News 3 This Morning starting at 5 a.m. 

