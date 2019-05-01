Thursday brings more storm chances - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Thursday brings more storm chances

WSIL - Wednesday night brings a little break from recent shower activity, but storms could be back in the region around sunrise Thursday morning.

Strong storms are possible in the morning but the risk of severe storms is small early in the day.  A second round of storms is possible in the afternoon and the late day event appears to bring more potential for isolated severe weather activity. 

Friday and Saturday look a little more quiet, but possibly more wet.  Showers are likely and could bring heavy rain totals but storm chances are lower.

Sunday should be dry

Nick will be tracking storm chances on News 3 this morning. 

