Pre-school workers accused of making kids stand naked - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pre-school workers accused of making kids stand naked

Posted: Updated:

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Two workers at a southern Illinois pre-school are accused of making children stand naked in a closet as punishment.

Teacher Mary Agbehia of Edwardsville and teachers' aide Shavonda Willis of Fairview Heights are workers at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis. The pre-school is operated by Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

The St. Clair County State's Attorney's office announced Wednesday the women are charged with felony aggravated battery for alleged physical contact with the children and unlawful restraint.

SIUE Police Chief Kevin Schmoll says investigators believe four or five children ages four and five had been told to stand naked in the closet since early February.

SIUE Human Resources Director Bob Thumith says the university hadn't made a decision about Agbehia's and Willis' employment. It wasn't immediately known if the women have legal representation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.