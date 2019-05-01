Marion High School Military Signing Day

MARION (WSIL) -- More than a dozen students at Marion High School today signed up to join the U.S. Military. The school hosted Military Signing Day showcasing students enlisting in the military.

Marion High School senior, Caleb Humphrey, and his twin brother, Logan, say they've always knew they were ready to sign the dotted line.

"What pushed me towards it.. it's something bigger than myself and I was able to give back to a country that has given me so much," said Caleb Humphrey.

Logan Humphrey adds, "Seems like a different experience we came from an army family so I kinda knew what this was about."

For 18-year-old Jade Chew who enlisted in the National Guard, this day couldn't come any sooner.

"Just proud of this place and I'd do anything to defend it," said Chew.

The students will soon to be high school graduates and head off to basic training in just a few weeks.

Military officials say all branches are looking for recruits.