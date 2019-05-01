Burger King offers 'real meals' to raise mental health awareness

WSIL -- Burger King is hoping to raise mental health awareness this May (which is mental health awareness month) with its newest offering.

Real Meals are being rolled out in five cities and they are a play on competitor McDonald's Happy Meals. The fast food chain says they are called real meals because nobody is happy all the time.

If you are in one of the five cities where these are offered, depending on your mood, you can order a salty meal, a blue meal, a DGAF meal, and a Yaaas meal.

The meals include an adult-sized Whopper combo meal (with no toy).

not sure who needed to hear this today, but it’s ok not to be happy all the time. all that matters is that you #FeelYourWay. https://t.co/vPmy1sT0cC pic.twitter.com/XmF0GvMjCg — Burger King (@BurgerKing) May 1, 2019

Real meals are currently available at select Burger King restaurants in Austin, Los Angeles, Miami Beach, New York, and Seattle.

