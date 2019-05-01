JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A murder suspect threatens to cause a mistrial on the first day of testimony. Jarrell Pullen faces charges in the March 2017 shooting death of Javon Trott in Carbondale.

Prosecutors believe Pullen was intimately involved with a minor and became jealous of Trott because he was also friends with the girl.

The court picked a jury Tuesday, but before testimony started Wednesday morning, Pullen requested a bench trial. That means Judge Ralph Bloodworth will now decide the case.

Multiple investigators took the stand before lunch, and as bailiffs were taking Pullen to a holding area for the lunch break, Jackson County State's Attorney Mike Carr said Pullen told the bailiffs he planned to cause a mistrial.

Carr said Pullen wanted to prevent certain witnesses from testifying and Pullen called Carr "a liar".

Judge Bloodworth asked Pullen if there was going to be a problem moving forward.

"It depends on the situation and what you put on that screen," Pullen said, referencing the screen prosecutors used to display evidence in the courtroom.

Judge Bloodworth told Pullen he had to stay calm and couldn't interject during testimony and eventually, Pullen said there would be no problems.

Three more police investigators testified before witnesses to the shooting started taking the stand. That includes Javon Trott's brother, who was with him when the shooting happened.

Trott's brother said a group, including himself and Trott, went to the 400 block of East Willow Street in Carbondale looking for weed. A large group of people were gathering at a home when Trott disappeared, and then someone fired a gun multiple times.

"I (saw) my brother crawling out backwards," Trott's brother said. "He was crawling, trying to get away."

He said he was reluctant to speak with officers initially because he was concerned for his safety.

"I was still shocked and scared something could happen to me," Trott's brother said. "Snitches get stitches."

But he said he felt compelled to testify against Pullen because he killed his brother.

Testimony continues Thursday.