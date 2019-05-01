WSIL -- Burger King is hoping to raise mental health awareness this May (which is mental health awareness month) with its newest offering.
WSIL -- Burger King is hoping to raise mental health awareness this May (which is mental health awareness month) with its newest offering.
WSIL -- The longest pedestrian bridge in North America is set to open in Tennessee on May 17.
WSIL -- The longest pedestrian bridge in North America is set to open in Tennessee on May 17.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A murder suspect threatens to cause a mistrial on the first day of testimony.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A murder suspect threatens to cause a mistrial on the first day of testimony.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- A puppy found with its snout and legs taped shut, being treated at the McCracken County Humane Society.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- A puppy found with its snout and legs taped shut, being treated at the McCracken County Humane Society.
CAIRO (WSIL) -- A new mayor and five new city councilmen plan to bring change and progress to Cairo.
CAIRO (WSIL) -- A new mayor and five new city councilmen plan to bring change and progress to Cairo.
WSIL -- A Benton woman is one of nine current and former state workers suing the AFSCME union over agency fees paid between May 2017 and June 2018.
WSIL -- A Benton woman is one of nine current and former state workers suing the AFSCME union over agency fees paid between May 2017 and June 2018.
WSIL -- WSIL now has five channel options for over the air viewers.
WSIL -- WSIL now has five channel options for over the air viewers.
WSIL -- Route 3 is set to close Thursday morning at the Jackson/Randolph County line.
WSIL -- Route 3 is set to close Thursday morning at the Jackson/Randolph County line.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The proposal would allow Illinois to implement a graduated income tax that would impose higher rates on more affluent filers.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The proposal would allow Illinois to implement a graduated income tax that would impose higher rates on more affluent filers.
ELIZABETHTOWN (WSIL) -- Seattle D. Morris, 24, of Eddyville, was taken into custody Wednesday.
ELIZABETHTOWN (WSIL) -- Seattle D. Morris, 24, of Eddyville, was taken into custody Wednesday.