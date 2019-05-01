McCracken County investigating animal cruelty

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is hoping you can help them find the person who taped a puppy's snout closed, taped his legs, and dumped him on the side of a road.

The puppy was found with his snout taped shut and evidence his legs had been taped together. The McCracken County Humane Society is currently caring for the puppy.

On Tuesday, April 30, animal control officers received a call stating someone found the 6 to 9 month old puppy. The puppy, who has since been named "Hero", had successfully broke his legs free, but was not able to free his snout.

The McCracken County Sheriff says he believes the person who did this to the puppy, then dropped him off in the area of Rice Springs and Woodville Road.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, and is looking for anyone who may have information about who is responsible for hurting and dumping this puppy.

If you know anything, you can call the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at (270) 444-4719.