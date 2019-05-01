Route 3 will close again due to flooding - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Route 3 will close again due to flooding

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- High Water Concerns will once again close Route 3 at the Jackson/Randolph County line.

I-DOT plans to close the Cora Levee at 8 a.m. Thursday due to high water.

The road will remain closed until the flood waters recede from the area.

Drivers will need to avoid the area and look for marked detours.
 

