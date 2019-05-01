WSIL adds to channel lineup

WSIL -- WSIL has added some new channels to our lineup, so if you receive our channel over the air with an antenna you may need to re-scan your TV or digital box.

WSIL now has additional sub-channels, Ion Network, Court TV and Justice Network. ABC programming will remain on our primary channel, 3.1; and Heroes and Icons remains on 3.2.

Our new subchannels are listed below with a brief description of what you can expect to see on each.

Justice Network (3.3)

Justice Network is a 24/7 broadcast television network that entertains and informs its viewers with gripping crime and investigation programming while making communities safer.

Justice Network provides a first-of-its-kind public service initiative that helps catch fugitives, find missing children and provide safety tips for its viewers. Proud to be the only multicast network with non-stop crime programming and a public service commitment, Justice Network recognizes crime affects everyone.

Court TV (3.4)

For nearly two decades, Court TV brought high-profile courtroom dramas into American living rooms. Continuing that legacy, Katz Networks is rebooting one of the most iconic brands in television history. The new Court TV is devoted to live gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation’s most important and compelling trials.

Ion Network (3.5)

A leading U.S. general entertainment network, ION Television's Positively Entertaining lineup features major cable & broadcast shows, original series and children's programming with qubo.