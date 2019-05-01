Man drowns in flash flooding in southwest Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man drowns in flash flooding in southwest Missouri

AVA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a 59-year-old man died in flash flooding in southwest Missouri.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says officers found the body of Robbie Turner, of Ava, Wednesday near a campsite.

Investigators believe he was camping alone near Vera Cruz, a state fishing and camping area near Hunter Creek. The area is about seven miles southeast of Ava in Douglas County.

Nearly 7 inches of rain fell in Douglas County Tuesday. The storm also carried several tornadoes, hail and strong winds across southwest Missouri.

KYTV reports Turner's family told Sheriff Chris Degase they knew he was camping and warned him about the storms but he decided to stay.

