Hardin County theft suspect arrested after chase, search

ELIZABETHTOWN (WSIL) -- A Hardin County theft suspect has been arrested.
Seattle D. Morris, 24, of Eddyville, was taken into custody Wednesday for theft of a motor vehicle.
On April 27, the Hardin County Sheriff's Department received a report that a 2002 GMC pickup truck had been stolen from Elizabethtown. Later that afternoon, the truck was spotted in Pope County. A Pope County sheriff's deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused and led authorities on a chase. The chase ended in Eddyville, and the driver fled on foot.
Deputies from Pope, Hardin and Johnson county sheriff's departments, along with Illinois State Police, U.S. Forest Service and Elizabethtown, Golconda and Vienna police departments searched the area.
Information gathered from the recovered truck as well as a residential break-in in Elizabethtown led authorities to Morris.
He's being held in the Hardin County Jail awaiting bond.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The proposal would allow Illinois to implement a graduated income tax that would impose higher rates on more affluent filers.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The proposal would allow Illinois to implement a graduated income tax that would impose higher rates on more affluent filers.
ELIZABETHTOWN (WSIL) -- Seattle D. Morris, 24, of Eddyville, was taken into custody Wednesday.
ELIZABETHTOWN (WSIL) -- Seattle D. Morris, 24, of Eddyville, was taken into custody Wednesday.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A man wanted in connection with vehicle thefts in Williamson County has been taken into custody.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A man wanted in connection with vehicle thefts in Williamson County has been taken into custody.
WSIL - More rain is likely Thursday and could arrive in a couple waves of storms. ...
WSIL - More rain is likely Thursday and could arrive in a couple waves of storms. ...
CHICAGO (AP) - For a third time the state-owned Thompson Center government building in downtown Chicago is on Landmarks Illinois' Most Endangered Historic Places list.
CHICAGO (AP) - For a third time the state-owned Thompson Center government building in downtown Chicago is on Landmarks Illinois' Most Endangered Historic Places list.
(ABC) — A man who was born deaf is now the owner of a sweet puppy who is also unable to hear.
(ABC) — A man who was born deaf is now the owner of a sweet puppy who is also unable to hear.
MINIER, Ill. (HOI) — A Tazewell County Sheriff’s deputy is safe after his squad car was swept away by floodwaters west of Minier early Wednesday morning.
MINIER, Ill. (HOI) — A Tazewell County Sheriff’s deputy is safe after his squad car was swept away by floodwaters west of Minier early Wednesday morning.
(ABC NEWS) -- House Bill 4364, filed by Texas state Rep. Briscoe Cain in March, would make food items such as candy and energy drinks ineligible to buy with food stamps.
(ABC NEWS) -- House Bill 4364, filed by Texas state Rep. Briscoe Cain in March, would make food items such as candy and energy drinks ineligible to buy with food stamps.
WSIL -- Outstanding warrants from Jefferson and Saline Counties with charges ranging from theft to contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
WSIL -- Outstanding warrants from Jefferson and Saline Counties with charges ranging from theft to contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (WSIL) -- A Poplar Bluff man is in custody after police say he shot two women.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (WSIL) -- A Poplar Bluff man is in custody after police say he shot two women.