Hardin County theft suspect arrested after chase, search

ELIZABETHTOWN (WSIL) -- A Hardin County theft suspect has been arrested.

Seattle D. Morris, 24, of Eddyville, was taken into custody Wednesday for theft of a motor vehicle.

On April 27, the Hardin County Sheriff's Department received a report that a 2002 GMC pickup truck had been stolen from Elizabethtown. Later that afternoon, the truck was spotted in Pope County. A Pope County sheriff's deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused and led authorities on a chase. The chase ended in Eddyville, and the driver fled on foot.

Deputies from Pope, Hardin and Johnson county sheriff's departments, along with Illinois State Police, U.S. Forest Service and Elizabethtown, Golconda and Vienna police departments searched the area.

Information gathered from the recovered truck as well as a residential break-in in Elizabethtown led authorities to Morris.

He's being held in the Hardin County Jail awaiting bond.

