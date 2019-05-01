Woman with 5 pounds of fentanyl pleads guilty in Kansas City - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 33-year-old woman who was stopped at a Kansas City bus station last year carrying more than 5 pounds of fentanyl in her suitcase has pleaded guilty to drug charges.

Evelyn Sanchez pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

Prosecutors say Sanchez was traveling from Los Angeles to New York in August 2018 when the bus stopped in Kansas City.

The prosecutors say a K-9 alerted to Sanchez's suitcase under her seat on the bus. Kansas City police and federal agents found more than 5 pounds of the drug packaged in two bundles in the suitcase. She also had cocaine in a false bottom of her purse.

Federal authorities said the fentanyl they found was enough to make 1.5 million lethal doses.

