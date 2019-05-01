Illinois Senate approves graduated income tax plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Senate has approved a change in the state Constitution to replace the 4.95 percent flat tax system.

The vote Wednesday was 40-19.

The proposal would allow Illinois to implement a graduated income tax that would impose higher rates on more affluent filers.

It is an issue on which Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker campaigned for office. Advocates say a flat tax is regressive and takes a greater percentage of income from those least able to afford it.

The proposal needs to gain a three-fifths majority in the House too before it could be submitted to voters to on the November 2020 ballot.

