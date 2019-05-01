Illinois Senate approves graduated income tax plan - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois Senate approves graduated income tax plan

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Senate has approved a change in the state Constitution to replace the 4.95 percent flat tax system.

The vote Wednesday was 40-19.

The proposal would allow Illinois to implement a graduated income tax that would impose higher rates on more affluent filers.

It is an issue on which Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker campaigned for office. Advocates say a flat tax is regressive and takes a greater percentage of income from those least able to afford it.

The proposal needs to gain a three-fifths majority in the House too before it could be submitted to voters to on the November 2020 ballot.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

