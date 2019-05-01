Illinois Senate approves graduated income tax plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The proposal would allow Illinois to implement a graduated income tax that would impose higher rates on more affluent filers.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A man wanted in connection with vehicle thefts in Williamson County has been taken into custody.
WSIL - More rain is likely Thursday and could arrive in a couple waves of storms. ...
CHICAGO (AP) - For a third time the state-owned Thompson Center government building in downtown Chicago is on Landmarks Illinois' Most Endangered Historic Places list.
(ABC) — A man who was born deaf is now the owner of a sweet puppy who is also unable to hear.
MINIER, Ill. (HOI) — A Tazewell County Sheriff’s deputy is safe after his squad car was swept away by floodwaters west of Minier early Wednesday morning.
(ABC NEWS) -- House Bill 4364, filed by Texas state Rep. Briscoe Cain in March, would make food items such as candy and energy drinks ineligible to buy with food stamps.
WSIL -- Outstanding warrants from Jefferson and Saline Counties with charges ranging from theft to contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (WSIL) -- A Poplar Bluff man is in custody after police say he shot two women.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- On Tuesday, April 30, police received reports of a vehicle driving on 19th and Casey Streets, near the Casey Middle School, with a female passenger waving a gun.
