Strong storms possible Thursday

WSIL - The last thing most of us want to see in the forecast is back again. More rain is likely Thursday and could arrive in a couple waves of storms.

Thunderstorms are possible all day but elevated chances appear in the morning and especially the afternoon. There is a small chance of severe weather.

The next break from rain in the forecast is Sunday. Heavy rains of the past few days to our NW will push the MS river up again creating flooding concerns.

Rain is expected to stay away for most of us tonight but Jim will bring a look at radar and projected rain totals on News 3 this evening.