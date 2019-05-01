Vehicle theft suspect arrested in Marion

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A man wanted in connection with vehicle thefts in Williamson County has been taken into custody.

Marion Police say Adam R. Walker, 34, of Freeman Spur, was arrested Wednesday for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of stolen property and possession of meth with intent to deliver.

Police say they'd received multiple tips about Walker and were able to track him down in the area of Main Street and Fair Street.

Authorities had been looking for Walker for a week.

Around 5:20 a.m. on April 24, deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home on Corinth Road. One of the resident's vehicles had been stolen and the other burglarized. She also discovered a different vehicle in her driveway, one that had been stolen earlier in Marion.

As deputies were investigating, Marion Police received a 911 report of a traffic crash and fire on Route 166 and Canaville Road. The caller had driven up on the crash and stopped to help. While she was on the phone with 911, the driver of the crashed vehicle, later identified as Walker, stole her 2010 Chevy Impala and drove away.

Walker is being held in the Williamson County Jail.

