St. Louis Community College sues over alleged embezzlement

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An employee of St. Louis Community College is accused in a lawsuit of embezzling at least $5.4 million for the school in a scheme that lasted at least a decade.

The college filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Donald Robison, saying he embezzled state money intended for use in a job-training program.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the college wants to freeze all of Robison's bank accounts. Robison was suspended without pay after financial irregularities were discovered.

No charges have been filed as of Wednesday.

Jeff Pittman, chancellor of the college, alleged Robison diverted the funds to a fictitious company and used the money for himself.

Pittman said the college began investigating after an employee recently told supervisors about the financial irregularities.

Robison's attorney, Matt Fry, declined to comment.

