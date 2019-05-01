Sites on this year's Most Endangered Historic Places list

CHICAGO (AP) - Landmarks Illinois on Wednesday released its annual list of Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois. The 2019 list includes:

James R. Thompson Center, Chicago

Sheffield National Register Historic District, Chicago

Washington Park National Bank, Chicago

St. Mary's School, Galena

Booth Cottage, Glencoe

Hoover Estate, Glencoe

Millstadt Milling and Feed Company, Millstadt

Hill Motor Sales Building, Oak Park

Chancery and Piety Hill Properties, Rockford

Rock Island County Courthouse, Rock Island

Ray House, Rushville

Greek housing at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Source: Landmarks Illinois

