Sites on this year's Most Endangered Historic Places list

CHICAGO (AP) - Landmarks Illinois on Wednesday released its annual list of Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois. The 2019 list includes:
James R. Thompson Center, Chicago
Sheffield National Register Historic District, Chicago
Washington Park National Bank, Chicago
St. Mary's School, Galena
Booth Cottage, Glencoe
Hoover Estate, Glencoe
Millstadt Milling and Feed Company, Millstadt
Hill Motor Sales Building, Oak Park
Chancery and Piety Hill Properties, Rockford
Rock Island County Courthouse, Rock Island
Ray House, Rushville
Greek housing at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Source: Landmarks Illinois
