Sites on this year's Most Endangered Historic Places list - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sites on this year's Most Endangered Historic Places list

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Landmarks Illinois on Wednesday released its annual list of Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois. The 2019 list includes:

James R. Thompson Center, Chicago

Sheffield National Register Historic District, Chicago

Washington Park National Bank, Chicago

St. Mary's School, Galena

Booth Cottage, Glencoe

Hoover Estate, Glencoe

Millstadt Milling and Feed Company, Millstadt

Hill Motor Sales Building, Oak Park

Chancery and Piety Hill Properties, Rockford

Rock Island County Courthouse, Rock Island

Ray House, Rushville

Greek housing at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Source: Landmarks Illinois

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.