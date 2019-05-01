Thompson Center on endangered places list for 3rd time - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Thompson Center on endangered places list for 3rd time

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - For a third time the state-owned Thompson Center government building in downtown Chicago is on Landmarks Illinois' Most Endangered Historic Places list.

The organization on Wednesday released the list of what it calls "historically, architecturally and culturally significant sites" that it considers as threatened properties. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed legislation outlining a two-year plan to sell the James R. Thompson Center, which was built in 1985. The group says it only supports a sale if the building is reused. Landmarks Illinois calls the center "Chicago's best example of grandly-scaled, Postmodern architecture."

Another repeat on this year's list is the vacant Rock Island County Courthouse, which the western Illinois county is moving to demolish . The Spanish Renaissance-style courthouse was built between 1895 and 1897.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.