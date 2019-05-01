New leadership ready to give Cairo a boost

CAIRO (WSIL) -- A group of six new leaders in Cairo aim to bring the city into the 21st century.

Only one city councilman was re-elected in April.

Wednesday morning Judge Jeffery Farris swore in new mayor Thomas M. Simpson and the city's six councilmen. Five of them are new to the council .

It's the first time in eight years Cairo has a new mayor.

"We're all about positive change and uplifting the community and having growth," Mayor Simpson said.

Simpson was born and raised in Cairo and then served in the U.S. Army.

The new mayor has new ideas for Cairo but says all the new leaders will work together to determine what's best for the town.

Simpson says he ran on a platform of improving infrastructure and dealing with flooding will be a priority.

"We're looking into funding to replace outdated pumps in the city of Cairo. Keep the citizens safe here in the city of Cairo. And also other ways to generate revenue for the city of Cairo to help us grow," Simpson said.



Anthony Brown now represents Ward 2. He says he loves Cairo and wants to be known as a "servant to the community". He says working as one will be a key.

Brown says he has a message for people who say Cairo should stay in its lane, "No. This council with the mayor is going to get in one lane in one car and try and drive Cairo back to where it was."

Councilmen Wesley Purchase and Rodney Moore also grew up in the community. They've seen the city's problems firsthand.

"We have been through so many things in our community. So many disastrous things. I think now is the time for us to stand up and really really get engaged in our community and try to bring this community forward," Moore said.

"Being in the town. Seeing the decline, seeing what we need. Boots on the ground--seeing our city struggling to prosper. I want to help mitigate some issues in the city," Purchase added.

The new leaders think bringing in a grocery store and gas station will be the first steps in giving Cairo a boost.

"I truly believe that our better days are ahead of us as a community. And with the grace of God I truly believe we are going to move this town forward," Moore said.

Purchase is ready to get started. "I'm looking forward to getting in and being a part of the change. the new wave that's coming through town. I'm ready to ride the wave with the rest of the guys."

Mayor Simpson is confident he and his new team will be the "wave" that brings in a better Cairo.

"I just want this city to be revived and that's why I ran because I know I'm the person who can get in there and work with the council and get things going in the right direction," Simpson said.

Mayor Simpson says progress is being made on the town's port project. He and the council plan to reach out to state and federal leaders about more funding opportunities for town improvements.