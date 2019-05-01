Kentucky lawmakers briefed on governor's pension measure - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky lawmakers briefed on governor's pension measure

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers are being briefed on a new pension bill as Gov. Matt Bevin's administration continues preparations for a special legislative session.

Lawmakers met with members of Bevin's team on Wednesday at the state Capitol. The measure is aimed at giving regional universities, county health departments and many other agencies relief from a spike in pension costs they face on July 1.

The governor's deputy chief of staff, Bryan Sunderland, says administration officials had a "positive conversation" with lawmakers. He says more briefings are scheduled before the pension measure is released to the public.

Bevin hasn't said when he'll call lawmakers back to the Capitol to consider his replacement for a measure he vetoed recently.

Top lawmakers have said it's up to Bevin to craft the new bill and line up support.

