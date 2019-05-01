16-year-old arrested for having handgun near school - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

16-year-old arrested for having handgun near school

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Mt. Vernon police arrested a 16-year-old girl for being in possession of a handgun.

On Tuesday, April 30, police received reports of a vehicle driving on 19th and Casey Streets, near the Casey Middle School, with a female passenger waving a gun.

Patrol Officers and the District 80 School Resource officer were able to locate the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop at 25th and Conger.

When officers approached the vehicle, a handgun was in plain view. Officers determined the loaded gun was stolen from a Jefferson County offense.

The 16-year-old girl was taken into custody on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. She was transported to the Mt. Vernon Police Department for processing and is being held at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Facility.

