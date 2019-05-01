Poplar Bluff man arrested for shooting two women - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Poplar Bluff man arrested for shooting two women

Posted: Updated:

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (WSIL) -- A Poplar Bluff man is in custody after police say he shot two women.

Around 8:00 p.m., April 30 officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department responded to the 300 block of Plum Street. When they arrived, officers found two women with gunshot wounds. They were transported to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center for treatment.

According to witnesses, several people were sitting outside the home when a man known as "T" walked up. "T" began randomly shooting into the group, hitting the two women. He fled the area on foot after the shooting. 

"T" was later identified as Chantwan Watkins, 25, of Poplar Bluff.

The investigation led officers to an address on Magpie Lane where Watkins was taken into custody.

Watkins is facing charges of assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police are still trying to determine a motive.

