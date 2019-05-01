Warrant Wednesday: May 1, 2019 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Warrant Wednesday: May 1, 2019



WSIL -- Multiple sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Melody Burdel, 29, is wanted for unlawful possession of meth. She is described as 5'1" tall, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Burdel is last known to be living in the Mt. Vernon area.

Marianna Arnold, 22, is wanted for obstructing justice. She is described as 5'6" tall, 128 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Arnold is last known to be living in the Mt. Vernon area.

Jevon Sork, 42, is wanted for failing to appear for a possession of meth charge. She is described as 5'6" tall, 150 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. Sork is last known to be living in the Fairfield area.

SALINE COUNTY

Christopher C. Smith, 38, is wanted on two counts of failure to appear for retail theft. He is described as 6'1" tall, 195 pounds and last known to be the Omaha area.

Thomas M. Newell, 27, is wanted for failing to appear for charges of theft under $500 and possession of a controlled substance. 5'9" tall, 148 pounds and last known to be in the Carrier Mills area. 

Kevin E. Puckett, 38, is wanted for failing to appear for violating his probation stemming from an original domestic battery charge. He is described as 6'1" tall, 150 pounds and last known to be in the Galatia area.

If you see any of these people do not approach or try to apprehend them. Just make note of as many details as you can, then contact your local law enforcement agency.

Jefferson County Crime Stoppers - 800-242-TIPS (8477).

Saline County Sheriff's Department - 618-252-8661.

Everyone featured here is innocent until proven guilty.

