Juvenile leads officers on chase in stolen car

WSIL -- Outstanding warrants from Jefferson and Saline Counties with charges ranging from theft to contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (WSIL) -- A Poplar Bluff man is in custody after police say he shot two women.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- On Tuesday, April 30, police received reports of a vehicle driving on 19th and Casey Streets, near the Casey Middle School, with a female passenger waving a gun.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Jury selection wraps up in a Jackson County murder trial.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Students and faculty at John A. Logan College were able to get some four-legged stress relief ahead of finals thanks to St. Francis CARE animal shelter. The shelter brought in some puppies for students to get some puppy love.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A juvenile in a stolen car leads officers on a chase. Eventually he crashed that car and ended up in the hospital.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Advocates of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's graduated income tax are planning to take it to a vote in the state Senate.
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Sheriff's deputies in McCracken County have arrested three people on drug possession and weapons charges.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The fourth annual CarbondALE Brew Fest returns Friday night (May 3).
WSIL -- Showers are likely for much of the area through the morning on Wednesday. A couple rumbles of thunder are possible, but no severe weather is anticipated.
