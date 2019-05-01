Juvenile leads officers on chase in stolen car

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Police say a juvenile led officers on a chase through Carbondale on Tuesday.

The investigation began two days earlier with a report of a stolen car in the 800 block of Old Highway 13.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday officers spotted that vehicle in the area of Poplar and Walnut Streets.

The driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase through town.

The male juvenile crashed the car in the 200 block of N. Illinois Ave.

He was arrested and taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale with minor injuries.

Officers say there is damage to some landscaping in private properties and city property.

The juvenile is now being held in the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center on aggravated fleeing, reckless driving, and possession of a stolen vehicle charges.

