Man convicted of fatal stabbing in Missouri apartment

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) - A 29-year-old man has been convicted in the stabbing death of a woman in a Sedalia apartment.

The Sedalia Democrat reports that Pettis County jurors found Justin Lewis, of Lincoln, guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the January 2018 death of 33-year-old Heather McClellan.

Sedalia police Officer Bradley Arnold says he found McClellan lying on the floor in a blood-soaked shirt, gasping for air when he responded. Emergency crews took her to a hospital where she died. Court documents say she had eight stab wounds and a slit throat.

The prosecution's case focused on witness testimony and DNA evidence found on Lewis' shoes. The defense said law enforcement conducted a "lazy, sloppy investigation."

Sentencing is set for June 18.

Information from: The Sedalia Democrat, http://www.sedaliademocrat.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.