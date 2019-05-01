Three arrested for drug possession in McCracken County

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Sheriff's deputies in McCracken County have arrested three people on drug possession and weapons charges.

On Tuesday, detectives with the sheriff's office executed three search warrants at different residences resulting in the arrests of Tamara Persson, 55, David LaGore, 50 and Jeramiah Turner, 42.

Persson and LaGore each face meth possession and drug paraphernalia charges. Turner faces similar charges plus one count of marijuana possession and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities arrested Persson at around 10 a.m. Tuesday after investigators found meth at her residence on Miliken Road in Paducah. An hour later, LaGore was taken into custody at his residence on Burkhart Lane. LaGore was wanted in Graves County on an outstanding warrant for felony probation violation that stemmed from a previous unrelated meth charge.

Turner was arrested at about 1 p.m. after authorities found meth, drug paraphernalia, firearms and ammunition at his residence on Oaks Road. The sheriff's office says Turner was previously convicted for meth and firearm possession by a convicted felon.

All three were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.