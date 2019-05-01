Pets of the Week: May 2, 2019

WSIL -- Some might say a few of our pets of the week are purrrfect.



First it's Blossom. She's a domestic short hair Tabby mix and is about three and a half years old. You can find her and other kitties at the Perry County Humane Society in Du Quoin.

Thimble is a two year old domestic short hair. She is affectionate and gentle. You can meet her at the Humane Society of Southern Illinois.

One more cat for you. Dab is four years old. He's up for adoption at the City of Marion Animal Control.

Slasher is a male Aussie. He's about two years old. Despite the name, we're told he's very sweet. Slasher is at Franklin County Animal Control in Benton.

Macy is a Husky mix. She is about 18 months old and can be adopted at Williamson County Animal Control in Marion.