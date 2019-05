CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The greatest showman on earth will be in town this weekend.

The John A. Logan College spring musical presents, Barnum.

Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the O'Neil Auditorium. Admission is $15 for general admission and $10 for non-JALC student ID and children 17 or younger..

You can get more information about showtimes and tickets here.