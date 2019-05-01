Homicide detectives investigate 2 deaths in north St. Louis - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Homicide detectives investigate 2 deaths in north St. Louis

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two people in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the bodies were found late Tuesday after reports of a shooting at a home in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood. Few details have been released about the deaths.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.