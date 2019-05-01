Trial underway in death of central Illinois drug informant - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Trial underway in death of central Illinois drug informant

CHICAGO (AP) - A trial is underway of a man accused in the 2012 murder of an informant who cooperated with a federal investigation into a central Illinois drug ring.

Marquelle Palmer of Bloomington is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Melissa Woods, whose body was found in the basement of a boarded-up building in Chicago.

In May 2012 Woods was to testify in a drug case targeting Palmer, his brother and more than a dozen others accused of trafficking cocaine out of a Bloomington car dealership. Palmer and 15 others were indicted in a Peoria federal case months after Woods' body was discovered.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports court records show Palmer entered a plea deal in 2014 with Peoria federal prosecutors, though terms of the deal remain sealed. He received a 14-year sentence.

