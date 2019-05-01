Showers stick around Wednesday morning

WSIL -- Showers are likely for much of the area through the morning on Wednesday. A couple rumbles of thunder are possible, but no severe weather is anticipated. Between the rain and the outflow boundaries, temperatures have dropped back into the lower 60s to start the day.

Rain moves out for the afternoon, and temperatures are likely to rebound into the mid 70s.

More chances for storms are in the forecast over the next few days.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on when to expect the next round of storms on News 3 This Morning.